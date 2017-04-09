Homes flooded, water dangerous for boaters in Barry County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BARRY COUNTY, Mich. — Police are warning area residents of the risky conditions as the Thornapple River remains at flood stage.

According to the Barry County Sheriff's Office, several people capsized their boats over the weekend due to the high water and the fast current of the river.

Authorities also warn the risk of hypothermia and exhaustion is elevated due to the cold water temperatures. On Sunday, one person was taken to the hospital after reportedly falling into the water.

Corey Green lives in Hastings and his home is surrounded by water, flooding his basement. He carried his fiancee on piggyback to help her avoid stepping in the water.

"I got to use a canoe to get kids back and forth because I don't feel like stepping in this freezing cold water," Green says. "I'm stranded on my own island now."

Green has a couple small subpumps pumping water out of his basement, but he says it isn't enough. He's reaching out to the Barry County area to see if anyone would be able to help loan him a bigger pump.

Police are urging those who insist on boating to wear a life jacket at all times. Authorities advise downed trees and bridges also prevent rescue crews to pass through in those areas, as well as making it dangerous for them.