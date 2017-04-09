Red Wings beat Devils 4-1 in last game at Joe Louis Arena

Posted 8:16 PM, April 9, 2017, by , Updated at 08:18PM, April 9, 2017

DETROIT, MI - APRIL 09: Henrik Zetterberg #40 (not pictured) of the Detroit Red Wings scores a second period goal on Cory Schneider #35 of the New Jersey Devils during an NHL game at Joe Louis Arena on April 9, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. The Wings defeated the Devils 4-1 in the final home game at Joe Louis Arena. (Photo by Dave Reginek/NHLI via Getty Images)

DETROIT (AP) — Riley Sheahan had two goals and Henrik Zetterberg scored in his 1,000th NHL game, helping the Detroit Red Wings beat the New Jersey Devils 4-1 Sunday in a party-like atmosphere for the final game at Joe Louis Arena.

Zetterberg put Detroit up 3-0 midway through the second period following Sheahan’s and Tomas Tatar’s goals in the first. Sheahan didn’t have a goal in his first 79 games this year but scored his second of the game with 2:33 left to bring fans to their feet, where they stayed for the game.

Jimmy Howard stopped 24 shots for the Red Wings, who failed to make the playoffs for the first time since 1990 to end a postseason streak that tied for the third longest in league history.

Cory Schneider made 31 saves for the Devils, who haven’t earned a spot in the postseason since advancing to the 2012 Stanley Cup Finals.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s