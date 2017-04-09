× Sand Lake man killed in motorcycle accident Saturday

PLAINFIELD TWP., Mich. – A 25-year-old man from Sand Lake has died from his injuries after witnesses say he drove into the path of a pickup truck late Saturday.

It happened at Rogue River Road NE near Woodwater Drive NE around 6:45 p.m.

Deputies say the driver of the motorcycle, Jonathon Harden, was driving eastbound on Rogue River Road NE when he drifted into the westbound lane of traffic and was struck by a pickup truck headed westbound.

The driver of the truck was not injured but his passenger suffered a minor hand injury.

Police say it does not appear alcohol or speed played a role and say Harden was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.