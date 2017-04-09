Motorcyclist killed in head-on crash with truck

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLAINFIELD TWP., Mich. — A 25-year-old man from Sand Lake died from his injuries after witnesses say he drove into the path of a pickup truck late Saturday.

It happened at Rogue River Road NE near Woodwater Drive NE around 6:45 p.m.

Deputies say the driver of the motorcycle, Jonathon Harden, was driving eastbound on Rogue River Road NE when he drifted into the westbound lane of traffic and was struck by a pickup truck headed westbound.

The driver of the truck was not injured but his passenger suffered a minor hand injury.

Police say it does not appear alcohol or speed played a role and say Harden was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Harden has just begun learning how to ride his motorcycle, a relative confirmed to FOX 17.

"He was with his friends and being very careful, he swung out in a curve too far and was hit head on by a truck," said Bonnie Jo Harden, Jonathon's mother.

"He was a fun kid who went 90 miles an hour through life because he wanted to experience everything."