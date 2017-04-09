‘Shields of Hope:’ Zeeland man fights cancer battle with family and community support

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ZEELAND, Mich. – A husband and father is fighting stage 4 cancer but he’s not doing it alone. The non-profit group ‘Shields of Hope’ showed up to his home in Zeeland to help encourage him as he battles the disease.

Jamie Trolard has been battling intestinal cancer for almost 3 years. His wife and daughters have been there beside him every step of the way and so has ‘Shields of Hope’.

“We brought some friends from Zeeland Fire and Rescue and Holland Police Department,” says Jeff Potter who works at ‘Shields of Hope’. “He’s getting near the end of his battle. I was really touched that it meant so much for him to have us come out and have him sign the car.”

Jamie’s wife Tina says he doesn’t have much time left so he’s decided to come home and have hospice care during the final stages.

“Jamie wanted to come home and be with the kids and his wife where he feels most at peace. And he is kind of just coming to terms with everything that we’ve been going through for the past 2 and a half years.”

The Trolard family says ‘Shields of Hope’ has been a huge help in letting them know they are not alone.

