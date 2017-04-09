Suspect arrested following standoff on the city’s southeast side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.- The Grand Rapids Police Department says a man is in custody following what a witness describes as a standoff situation on the city's southeast side.

Officers responded to a call for an ongoing domestic violence issue late Saturday night around 6:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of Merrifield Street SE and later returned around midnight Sunday.

"Police are telling us to stay inside our homes and get in our basements," a witness who lives nearby tells FOX 17.

GRPD says they were able to obtain a search warrant to go inside and arrest the suspect.

Police say no officers were injured during the incident but it's not clear if the victim was injured.

We are hoping to learn more from police later this morning.