Bicyclist hurt after being hit by suspected drugged driver

Posted 7:24 PM, April 10, 2017, by

PORTER TWP., Mich– A bicyclist from Kalamazoo was taken to the hospital Sunday morning after being hit by a car.

The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office says the collision happened around 11:30 a.m. on County Road 354 near 72nd Avenue.

Investigators say 67-year-old Janice Shelby was hit from behind by a Chevrolet Lumina and suffered a broken arm and hand as well as cuts and bruising. Witnesses told deputies Shelby was seen travelling southbound near the shoulder of the road when she was hit.

Suspect’s vehicle (courtesy photo)

Officials say the driver, a 35-year-old from Lawton was under the influence of drugs at the time and was arrested. He was taken to the county jail where he is now facing charges for Possession of Marijuana and Operating a Motor Vehicle with the Presence of Drugs. The suspect’s name hasn’t been released yet.

Shelby was taken to the hospital in stable condition. Deputies say she has been cycling for years and has ridden in seven different countries in her lifetime. She’s now reiterating the message to “Share the Road” and that drivers pay attention to bicyclists.

That crash remains under investigation.

1 Comment