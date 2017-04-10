× 2 adults dead; 2 students hurt in California school shooting

(KTLA) – Two adults were found dead in a classroom and two students are in unknown condition after a shooter walked on to the North Park Elementary School campus in San Bernardino on Monday and opened fire in what the police chief characterized as a suspected murder-suicide.

The gunman was among those who were possibly down, according to a tweet from San Bernardino Police Department Chief Jarrod Burguan. He said the preliminary information is that there were a total of four victims who were being treated.

Two students were transported to a local hospital after the shooting, which took place in a classroom, he said.

“We have two students who have been flown by MediVac helicopter to a local trauma center,” San Bernardino City Unified School District spokeswoman Maria Garcia said. Their conditions were not immediately known.

The third victim was a a teacher, according to Garcia.

She told KTLA the situation is believed to be “contained.”

Authorities have not yet said whether the two adults who were found deceased were the teacher and the shooter, or if they were additional victims.

The San Bernardino County Fire first confirmed there were multiple victims at approximately 10:45 a.m., but did not provide a count.

Students at Cal State University San Bernardino were asked to shelter in place until further notice amid the report of an active shooter at the elementary school, which is located a few blocks from campus, according to the college.

The elementary school is located at 5378 N. H St.

The chief said students at the school were being taken to Cajon High School “for safety.”

The high school is located 1200 W. Hill Dr.

North Park parents should are asked to go to the high school and have a picture ID in order to pick up their students, the San Bernardino City Unified School District tweeted.

“If parent are looking to reunite with their children all kids are being transported to Cajon High School,” Garcia said.

In addition to North Park, Cajon Elementary School and Hillside Elementary School were also placed on lockdown, according to the School District.