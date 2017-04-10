Deputies investigate ‘suspicious situation’ involving van

GEORGETOWN TWP., Mich. – Ottawa County deputies are investigating a “suspicious situation” from last week.

Investigators say that three girls, aged 10 to 12, say they were riding their bikes Friday at about 4:00pm on Port Sheldon Street in Georgetown Township. They say two men in a van stopped, got out and tried to make contact with them. The girls rode away and the van left, heading west.

The girls told deputies that the van was white, with a ladder rack, and a light blue logo on the side with white letters. The van was said to be in good condition.

Anyone with information should call Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT or email mosotips.com .