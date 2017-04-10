× Ex-West Michigan lawmaker expelled in scandal sues for back pay

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A former Michigan lawmaker kicked out of the House because of a sex scandal says she was illegally expelled and deserves back pay.

Cindy Gamrat, a Republican from Allegan County, says House leaders violated her rights in 2015. She filed a new lawsuit last week in federal court in Grand Rapids.

Gamrat is seeking back pay as well as money for distress and humiliation. She says she had struck a deal to be censured, not removed from office.

Attorney Sarah Riley Howard, a lawyer representing two former House aides, says the lawsuit “has no merit.”

Gamrat’s former husband is also named in the lawsuit. He’s accused of using listening devices to try to catch Gamrat and Todd Courser, a Lapeer County Republican, in their affair. Courser quit the House.