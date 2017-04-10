× Forget the catwalk: Dogs strut their stuff for animal welfare

DETROIT, Mich- Several dogs in the Motor City hit the runway over the weekend for the “Canines & Couture” event which benefits the Detroit Dog Rescue.

Members of the local media, including staff from our affiliate, FOX 2 took part in the pet fashion show, which was held at The Townsend Hotel in Birmingham.

Amy Lange from FOX 2 emceed the event, which is now in its 4th year.

More than $30,000 was raised for the no-kill shelter’s medical fund, which helps save abandoned dogs in Detroit.

Detroit Dog Rescue was founded in 2014 and currently has several pets available for adoption.