Forget the catwalk: Dogs strut their stuff for animal welfare

Posted 4:21 PM, April 10, 2017, by

Courtesy Detroit Dog Rescue

DETROIT, Mich- Several dogs in the Motor City hit the runway over the weekend for the “Canines & Couture” event which benefits the Detroit Dog Rescue.

Members of the local media, including staff from our affiliate, FOX 2 took part in the pet fashion show, which was held at The Townsend Hotel in Birmingham.

Amy Lange from FOX 2 emceed the event, which is now in its 4th year.

More than $30,000 was raised for the no-kill shelter’s medical fund, which helps save abandoned dogs in Detroit.

Detroit Dog Rescue was founded in 2014 and currently has several pets available for adoption.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s