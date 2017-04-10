Four men arrested for running meth lab in Mason County

BRANCH TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Four men are facing up to 20 years in prison for manufacturing methamphetamine and running a lab in Mason County.

The State Sheriffs Chiefs Enforcement Narcotics Team (SSCENT) executed a search warrant at a home in the 7000 block of US-10 in February. There, they found several items used in making meth in the home.

Christopher Smalley, 27, Tyrone McNeely, 19, and James Kelsey, 36, of Branch, Michigan and Johnathan Colwell, 27, of Irons, Michigan, are all charged with Manufacturing Meth, Aiding and Abetting, and Operating/Maintaining a Laboratory Involving Hazardous Waste.

