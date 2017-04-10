Furry friends invited to Grand Rapids Griffins’ Dog Night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hockey fans can bring their furry friend with them to the Grand Rapids Griffins' third annual Bring Your Dog Game on Wednesday.

Dogs can sit by their masters as the Griffins take on the Charlotte Checkers.

Fan tickets cost $15, and dog tickets cost $5. Each fan can only purchase one dog ticket, or fans can receive a free dog ticket by showing Meijer receipts showing at least two Purina product purchases.

All the money made from dog tickets will benefit Great Lakes Weimaraner Rescue.

The game will take place on Wednesday, April 12 at 7 p.m.