Furry friends invited to Grand Rapids Griffins’ Dog Night

Posted 12:20 PM, April 10, 2017, by , Updated at 12:19PM, April 10, 2017

Hockey fans can bring their furry friend with them to the Grand Rapids Griffins' third annual Bring Your Dog Game on Wednesday.

Dogs can sit by their masters as the Griffins take on the Charlotte Checkers.

Fan tickets cost $15, and dog tickets cost $5. Each fan can only purchase one dog ticket, or fans can receive a free dog ticket by showing Meijer receipts showing at least two Purina product purchases.

All the money made from dog tickets will benefit Great Lakes Weimaraner Rescue.

The game will take place on Wednesday, April 12 at 7 p.m.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s