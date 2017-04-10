Grandmother protected two children from dog attack
CALVIN TWP., Mich. — On Sunday Cass County Deputies responded to a report of a dog mauling multiple people in the 63000 block of Crooked Creek in Calvin Township.
Officers arrived on the scene at approximately 5:45 p.m. to an aggressive dog attacking a two year old, a seven year old and a woman trying to protect the children.
Jennifer Hansford, a 44-year-old from Cassopolis, attempted to protect her two grandchildren from the canine and sustained injuries. Hansford and the 7-year-old child were transported by EMS to Niles Lakeland Hospital for treatment.
Medlife was called to airlift the 2-year-old to South Bend Memorial Hospital. The toddler was later transferred to Riley’s Children’s Hospital for severe head trauma sustained during the attack.
Officers were able to apprehended the dog. The cause of the attack and the breed of the dog have not been released.
Pride Care Ambulance, Life Care Ambulance, Medlife Helicopter, Penn Township Fire Department and Cass County Animal Control assisted on this incident.
1 Comment
pitbullaware
Now that GLADIATOR dogs have polluted the dog gene pool, dogs who might not look pure pit may still have the “leave home to attack UNPROVOKED” drive of the best fighting dogs.
Read the old dog bite prevention advice. That was from a time when bites were from normal non bully dogs, That advice doesn’t work with game insane GLADIATOR bully dogs.
Normal dogs want you to leave. If they bite, they let go, so you can leave.
This normal dog behavior means that normal dogs don’t fight to the death “well”.
So sadistic humans selectively bred dogs to be psychopaths, to mature to suddenly have the game insane drive to attack FOR NO EXTERNAL REASON, then to not stop, not if suffering severe injuries, to not stop even if the victim totally submits. .
This is called “starting”, or “turning on”. It can happen at any age from puppy to senior, but most commonly from 18-36 months of age.
If you want to get educated, you can read sporting dog news, game dog forums, you can learn the language, read books by Richard Stratton Joseph Colby Douglas Link.
Prolonged attacks is great for those who enjoy long dog fights, and for gambling receipts. You’ll notice that kill or die tryin type of dog fighters only use one type of dog.
So now that the plague of pits has spread across the land, we need new “try save your life” advice.
Now the advice is SCREAM FOR HELP, DON’T STOP, Pray someone brave will come and kill the mutant mauler.
Try to remain upright, holding onto a car, fence, another human, to keep head and neck away from dog teeth as long as possible so you can continue screaming. If with a child, some have been more successful putting child in trash can, or onto a car, or in a car, if a door is unlocked.
There is nothing you can do to save a child or a small dog from a bully dog attack.
There is no way to prevent sudden UNPROVOKED prolonged attacks except to stop breeding more of THE dogs created for sudden unprovoked prolonged attacks.
Of course it’s not the dog’s faults that they are game insane, the experts of unprovoked prolonged deadly dog on dog attacks, which sometimes become attacks on surrogate dogs: humans.
No person, no business (vet, groomer, trainer), no organization (HS, SPCA) that has the WELFARE of ALL DOGS as a PRIORITY would want more mutant mauling DOG KILLING dogs to be born. The bully dogs suffer too!
Those who support the continued breeding of fighting dogs, those who refuse mandatory enforced sterilization of fighting dogs, pits, dog aggressive dogs, they DO NOT have dog welfare as a priority!
No one who cares about a living being would want more to be born with a deadly man-made birth defect.
If someone wanted to promote Thalidomide for pregnant women, knowing that it increases the likelihood of children born without a limbs and with other life threatening problems, we wouldn’t call them advocates, we wouldn’t say that they are into child welfare or human rights, they would be called selfish and sick.
Dog aggression is a horrible man-made birth defect. Those who want more dogs to be born with the birth defect of unprovoked deadly dog aggression are not advocates, they aren’t into dog welfare or animal rights.
Instead of caring about dog welfare, those who want the continued production of game insane DOG KILLING dogs have other selfish , psychopathic motives AND they are the same side as those who fight dogs.