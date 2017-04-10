Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for April 10

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. The Red Wings said goodbye to "The Joe" in style on Sunday night.

The final game ever played by Joe Louis Arena was a 4-1 Detroit victory over the New Jersey Devils.

After 38 years in "The Joe," the Red Wings are moving into a new downtown arena next season.

Red Wings forward Gustav Nyquist said he had goose bumps when he saw thousands gathered to greet the team three hours before the puck dropped. During the game, fans sang both longer and louder than usual, singing beyond the end of the music.

Fans also tossed 31 octopuses on the ice during the game, a practice that has long been a Detroit tradition. Fans in attendance got to take home a piece of history in the form of a commemorative hockey stick and a certificate that says there were in attendance at the final game.

2. Ken's Fruit Market off Plainfield Avenue will be back in business after being destroyed by fire seven months ago.

The re-opening will be on Thursday at 7 a.m. Ken's Fruit Market also posted this week's ad on their Facebook page.

Store management says they are excited to be back, and they're also hiring.

3. A West Michigan Museum and Historical Society is trying to bring back a piece of history, a Japanese balloon used in World War II.

Historians say it actually touched down on 21st Street in North Dorr back in 1945. Three boys found it, and it was sent back to Washington D.C.

The Byron Center Historical Museum is asking for donations to try and get the balloon back to display.

More details can be found on their Kickstarter page.

4. New York is making tuition at public colleges and universities free for middle-class students under a state budget approved by lawmakers Sunday.

The plan crafted by governor Andrew Cuomo will apply to any New York student whose family has an annual income of $125,000 or less. To qualify the student would have to meet certain class load and grade point average restrictions, and room and board will not be covered under the new law.

The governor's office estimates that the program will cost the state $163 million.

5. Ford announced the development of a crib that simulates driving.

It's called the "Max Motor Dreams," a crib that simulates the motion, engine noise and even street lighting of those nighttime drives, right from the comfort of home.

The crib was designed for Ford as part of an ad campaign to promote its max line of cars.

The car company is holding a raffle for the crib, but ford says it is considering mass producing it due to popular demand.