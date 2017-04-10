× One person killed, another injured in Kalamazoo shooting

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — One person is dead and another person sent to the hospital after an apparent double shooting in Kalamazoo Monday evening.

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Chief Jeff Hadley confirms with FOX 17 that a male in his late teens or early twenties died after being shot on North Church near Frank.

Another person was taken to the hospital. That person’s condition is not known.

One person is in police custody at the scene.

FOX 17 is at the scene working to learn more.