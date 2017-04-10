Police: Armed robber demanded to shoot the victim if he didn’t comply

Posted 3:40 AM, April 10, 2017, by

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — On Sunday at approximately 2 a.m. a man was approached by a suspect with a handgun. The individual demanded his keys and wallet, and said he would shoot the victim if he didn’t comply.

Kalamazoo Public Safety officers were dispatched to the scene near the 100 block of west Lovell, where they quickly established a perimeter before calling in the assistance of a K9 unit.

After a short foot pursuit, officers were able to apprehend the the victim near the 500 block of Park Street. The keys, wallet and a stolen handgun were found on the suspect. No one was injured during the incident.

The 25-year-old Kalamazoo resident was taken into custody for the robbery.  The suspect was also wanted for multiple felony charges.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to Kalamazoo Public Safety at 269–337-8994 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s