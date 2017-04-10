Police: Armed robber threatened to shoot the victim if he didn’t comply

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — On Sunday at approximately 2 a.m., a man was approached by a suspect with a handgun. The individual demanded his keys and wallet and said he would shoot the victim if he didn’t comply.

Kalamazoo Public Safety officers were dispatched to the scene near the 100 block of W. Lovell Street near Burdick Street, where they quickly established a perimeter before calling in the assistance of a K9 unit.

After a short foot pursuit, officers were able to apprehend the the suspect near Park Street and Cedar Street.

The keys, wallet and a stolen handgun were found on the suspect. No one was injured during the incident.

The 25-year-old Kalamazoo resident was taken into custody for the robbery. The suspect was also wanted for multiple felony charges.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to Kalamazoo Public Safety at 269–337-8994 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.