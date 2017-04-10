Tornado rips through southeast Kent County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENT COUNTY, Mich. -- The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning at 8:11 P.M. Monday evening for southern Kent County for the possibility of 60 mph winds. At 8:37 P.M., a Tornado Warning was issued for southeast Kent County and southwest Ionia County.

Radar was indicating rotation and also confirming what Meteorologists call a debris signature, or items being lofted or thrown in to the air from the tornado. We have several reports of damage around the Freeport and Alto areas in Kent County. One of the most severe reports is that of a barn being destroyed.

The image below shows radar velocity at 8:37 P.M.. The colors in green represent movement toward the radar site (located at the Ford International Airport), while the colors in red represent movement or wind away from the radar site. Clearly, a tornado signature is evident just north of Freeport at this time.

The next image below was snapped at 8:39 P.M. It also shows radar velocity and a clearly defined tornado signature. It resembles more of a "hook echo" that Meteorologists would see on reflectivity radar.

The next radar velocity image was snapped at 8:43 P.M. While the signature has moved a little east (now in to Ionia County), it's definition is a bit more obscure and more of a broad circulation. See image below.

The last radar image was snapped at 8:46 P.M. and was just north of Lake Odessa in Ionia County. A bit more obscure and not nearly as well defined as the first two images. See image below.

It's important to note that we've had a few tornadoes touchdown in recent years where there was little/no warning issued. That was not the case this time. The National Weather Service issued a SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING for southern Kent County at 8:11 P.M. for the possibility of 60 mph winds. At 8:37 P.M., the issued a TORNADO WARNING for extreme southeastern Kent County and extreme southwest Ionia County. So there were warnings in place and we understand from several viewers that the sirens were sounding.

This was a well advertised event. FOX 17 Meteorologists were mentioning all day that West Michigan was placed in a "Slight Risk" for severe weather development with damaging winds, large hail, and isolated tornadoes possible. This particular event marks tornado number five this season.

Four EF-1 tornadoes on February 28 across our southern counties. One in Niles, Dowagiac, Vandalia, and Centreville. The Grand Rapids National Weather Service will be conducting a damage survey on Tuesday morning to determine exactly where the damage path was, how long it lasted, and what classification this tornado was.