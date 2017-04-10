Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Monday afternoon and night

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for much of southern Michigan for Monday afternoon and evening.

The watch means conditions are right for strong-to-severe thunderstorms, gusty winds, hail and isolated tornadoes.

The watch is in effect until 11 p.m. Monday night.

Something that will affect everyone, regardless of severe weather, is the torrential rain and flooding potential as up to 2″ of locally heavy rainfall are possible, adding to already swollen rivers and streams.

