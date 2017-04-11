× Aquinas College announces new president

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., — Aquinas College in Grand Rapids will have a new president starting July 1, 2017. Dr. Kevin Quinn will become the eighth president of the college, the Board of Trustees announced Tuesday.

Quinn will be making the switch from his current dean position to this presidency. Quinn has been employed with St. Norbert College since 1994, only recently taking the position of he dean of the Schneider School of Business and Economics in 2014.

“On behalf of the Board of Trustees, I am proud to present Dr. Quinn as the new president of Aquinas College,” said Dr. Donald Burns, chairman of the Board of Trustees. “Dr. Quinn not only has proven experience in higher education leadership, but is a man of strong Catholic faith and has shown throughout the selection process that he is committed to the values of Aquinas.”

Dr. Juan Olivarez, Aquinas’ current president, intentions are to retire from the position at the end of June. Although he will be departing as president, Olivarez plans to remain involved with the college by working with the Aquinas Foundation to work with the college’s $58 million comprehensive campaign.

“One of the many things that drew me to Aquinas was the strong connection to the Dominican pillars, especially its sense of community,” said President-elect Quinn. “It is the honor of a lifetime to become a part of the distinguished history of Aquinas College, and of the long selfless service of the Dominican Sisters of Grand Rapids. I look forward to building upon the great work of President Olivarez in enhancing the school’s academic distinction, student experience and affordability.”