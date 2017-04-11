× Grand Rapids ranked 2nd best Food and Beverage Destination in the world

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids has been ranked one of the best dining and beverage destinations in the world thanks to the World Food Travel Association.

Our community ranked high due to the popularity of craft beer, the Downtown Market, local farmers markets and Cocktail Week GR, according to a press release from Experience Grand Rapids.

“Beer City USA pairs perfectly with the emerging culinary scene in Grand Rapids,” said Kate Herron, Director of Marketing with Experience Grand Rapids. “We have a plethora of artesian culinary businesses popping up, and high quality restaurants as well which all contribute to this award in their own way.”

Province of Ontario Culinary Tourism Alliance took first place.

