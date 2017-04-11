Grand Rapids ranked 2nd best Food and Beverage Destination in the world

Posted 12:33 PM, April 11, 2017, by , Updated at 01:01PM, April 11, 2017

A bartender fills glasses at The Hideout brewery in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The city, Michigan's second-largest, was the winner of an online poll that declared it "Beer City USA." The Hideout, housed in a former spa outside of downtown, attracts plenty of locals. (Josh Noel/Chicago Tribune/MCT via Getty Images)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids has been ranked one of the best dining and beverage destinations in the world thanks to the World Food Travel Association.

Our community ranked high due to the popularity of craft beer, the Downtown Market, local farmers markets and Cocktail Week GR, according to a press release from Experience Grand Rapids.

“Beer City USA pairs perfectly with the emerging culinary scene in Grand Rapids,” said Kate Herron, Director of Marketing with Experience Grand Rapids. “We have a plethora of artesian culinary businesses popping up, and high quality restaurants as well which all contribute to this award in their own way.”

Province of Ontario Culinary Tourism Alliance took first place.

To see all the winners, click here.

1 Comment

  • Giovanni Lavado

    I Really think media can say whatever they want, I truly don’t believed Gr, can ever be compare with cities like Rome, Paris, Lima, even New York, it’s time to say the truth, Gr is not Chicago.

    Reply