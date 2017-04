Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Happy National Barber Shop Quartet Day! To celebrate, we brought in the Old Rules Quartet to perform.

Want to hear more a Capella music from the Old Rules and other singing groups? They'll be performing at the Grandville High School on Saturday, May 6 at 7 p.m.

At A Capella Spectacular, they'll be performing with four local high schools singing everything from oldies to popular music. Tickets cost $15, and can be purchased at greatlakeschorus.org.