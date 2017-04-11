Police complete investigation into I-96 pileup that killed 3

FOWLERVILLE, Mich. (AP) — Police have completed their investigation into a 53-vehicle December pileup on snow-covered Interstate 96 in eastern Michigan that left three people dead.

Livingston County Sheriff Michael Murphy told the Livingston Daily Press & Argus on Tuesday his office isn’t seeking charges on anyone, leaving that decision up to prosecutors. He says, “There’s a lot to that investigation.”

Investigators said in January a driver traveling too fast for conditions caused the pileup and that they anticipated seeking a charge of reckless driving or moving violation causing death against that driver.

The Dec. 8 pileup about 55 miles west of Detroit killed 69-year-old Homer Leon Tew of Ann Arbor; his wife, 62-year-old Theresa O’Connor Tew; and 28-year-old semitrailer driver Vitalii Stelmakh of Hollywood, Florida.

