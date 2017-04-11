Police: Suspect jumps pharmacy counter and steals cough syrup

Posted 1:26 PM, April 11, 2017, by , Updated at 01:27PM, April 11, 2017

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. –A robbery suspect in Macomb County appeared to be showing off some impressive cardio moves during a reported robbery at a CVS Pharmacy last week Friday.

It happened before 9 p.m. at the pharmacy located in the 26,000 block of Crocker in Harrison Township.

One of the pictures shows the suspect lunging over the counter. Police say  he threatened the pharmacist before stealing three bottles of cough syrup. The suspect is described as a black male, in his 20’s and stands about 5’8.  Witnesses said he was seen driving a silver Chrysler Pacifica.

No injuries were reported.

If you have any information, call at 586-307-9412.

