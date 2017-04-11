Save 17% on any Spring Cleaning service with Modernistic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

With warmer weather on the way, people are getting ready to start their Spring cleaning. When cleaning becomes too much to bear, it's time to call the Spring Clean experts, Modernistic.

Modernistic came by to share some quick tips and tricks on how to plan the perfect Spring cleaning strategy.

Spring cleaning includes so much more than cleaning the carpets and windows. Furniture items like couches, chairs, love seats, ottomans, davenports, and mattresses collect more dirt in the winter months, so they need to be thoroughly cleaned at least once a year.

Don't believe us? Watch the video above to watch Modernistic perform the white towel test on Fox 17's red couch.

Modernistic is not only known for being able to clean furniture and carpets simply and quickly, but they also clean tile, grout, and air ducts.

Don't want to deal with the chaos that comes with Spring cleaning? Modernistic is offering a Spring Cleaning Special for Morning Mix viewers!

Now until April 15, mention you saw Modernistic on Fox 17 Morning Mix, or use the promo code FOX17, and you'll get 17% off any cleaning service.

For more information, call 1-800-627-5080 or modernistic.com.