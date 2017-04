GANGES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A semi rollover blocked both lanes of northbound I-196 in Ganges Township in Allegan County just south of exit 34. The northbound lanes of the highway were immediately closed at exit 30.

There were no early reports of injuries.

The crash was first reported around 6:15 a.m.

Detoured traffic could go north on Blue Star Highway to M-89, where re-entry to northbound I-196 was possible.