Two arrested in connection of Hillsdale County homicide

Posted 10:24 AM, April 11, 2017, by

HILLSDALE, Mich. — Police say a man and a woman have been arrested following the alleged murder of a man earlier this month.

Jeremy Alan Barron was found dead off Dimmers Road in Camden Township on April 2. According to the Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office, Jay Scott Clark, 40 and Ashley Diane Hoath, 27, were arrested in connection to the case.

Jay Scott Clark, 40, of Bryan Ohio, faces one count of open murder, disposing of Barron’s body, felony weapons charges, drug charges and concealing the man’s death. Police also say Ashley Diane Hoath, 27, of Hillsdale, was arrested for being an accessory after the fact to a homicide/open murder and for lying to police,

Both suspects were lodged in the Hillsdale County Jail.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s