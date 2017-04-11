× Two arrested in connection of Hillsdale County homicide

HILLSDALE, Mich. — Police say a man and a woman have been arrested following the alleged murder of a man earlier this month.

Jeremy Alan Barron was found dead off Dimmers Road in Camden Township on April 2. According to the Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office, Jay Scott Clark, 40 and Ashley Diane Hoath, 27, were arrested in connection to the case.

Jay Scott Clark, 40, of Bryan Ohio, faces one count of open murder, disposing of Barron’s body, felony weapons charges, drug charges and concealing the man’s death. Police also say Ashley Diane Hoath, 27, of Hillsdale, was arrested for being an accessory after the fact to a homicide/open murder and for lying to police,

Both suspects were lodged in the Hillsdale County Jail.