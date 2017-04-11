× Waterfront Film Festival moves to new, year-round facility

HOLLAND, Mich. – The rainy days of spring will soon be gone to usher in sunshine of summer, and the many activities the season holds. The Waterfront Film Festival is gearing up for another year of movies on the lake shore, but this year it will be held in a new venue.

Through donations and a grant from the Michigan Council for Arts & Cultural Affairs, the non-profit organization was able to secure a new facility on Columbia Avenue near downtown Holland. The venue will feature a 200-seat theater, a workshop and an education space. The building also doubles at the WWF headquarters and offices.

“We are thrilled to have this unique opportunity to connect with the West Michigan community throughout the year in new and exciting ways,” Dori DePree, WFF cofounder, said.

With the new facility WWF is opening its restrictions to screen and host events all year round.

For more information on the upcoming festival and the WWF visit http://www.WaterFrontFilm.org.