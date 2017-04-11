Weather Service confirms EF-1 tornado hit in SE Kent County

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The National Weather Service has determined that an EF-1 tornado struck southeastern Kent and southwestern Ionia counties Monday night.

Surveyors visited damaged areas in the Alto area Tuesday. They estimate that a tornado with peak winds of 90mph went through the area.

According to the NWS, damage began on 100th Street just east of Alden Nash Avenue and continued east-northeast, crossing Wingeier Avenue. A barn at that location lost its metal roofing, with one piece flying over a half mile.

The damage intensified as the tornado narrowed and crossed 92nd Avenue near Tyler Creek Golf Course. Several trees there were snapped and uprooted.

The tornado then crossed Freeport Avenue and Keim Road, crossing Hastings Road in Ionia County where it had winds of about 65mph. The damage trail ended around Bell Road, north of Keim Road, according to the weather service.

