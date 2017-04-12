× 12-year-old found with loaded magazine

GRAND RAPIDS- Several teenagers were briefly detained Wednesday evening, after police received a report of a group of people with a gun.

Department officials tell FOX 17 the group was seen passing a gun around in the area of Franklin and Lafayette.

When officers got on scene, they found a 12-year-old boy with a loaded magazine, but didn’t find a gun. Investigators believe someone had given the magazine to the boy.

Officers ended up detaining approximately 7 juveniles, who were later released to their parents. A few adults were detained at the scene and released. One person was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant.

No injuries were reported.