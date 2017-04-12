× ArtPrize to offer new Youth Collaboration Award

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — In collaboration with Western Michigan University, ArtPrize will offer students a new way to participate in the event through the Youth Collaboration Award.

“The Youth Collaboration Award allows students to share their artistic expressions while being a part of the energy and excitement of ArtPrize,” said Dr. Dawn Gaymer, associate provost, WMU Extended University Programs. “WMU is honored to have this opportunity to engage with ArtPrize and create an opportunity for those under 18 to participate in the annual event.”

Students kindergarten through twelfth grade from schools and nonprofit organizations will be able to compete for a $5,000 prize, according to a press release from ArtPrize. The award, like other ArtPrize entries, will be voted on by the public.

“This award offers a unique and new opportunity for students to work together, to express their creativity and have their work seen by tens of thousands of ArtPrize visitors,” said Becca Guyette, ArtPrize Education Director. “I’m thrilled to work with the WMU team in creating a new way to engage students at ArtPrize.”

This award isn’t just for individuals, but groups are also welcome to enter. Those looking to register should contact the ArtPrize team at education@artprize.org. Registration is open from April 17 – June 8. And unlike general ArtPrize enteries, those participating in the Youth Collaboration Award will be exempt from the $100 entry fee.

The announcement of the new award, also comes with the announcement that WMU will be an ArtPrize venue for the fifth consecutive year.

“It’s a natural fit for WMU’s Grand Rapids regional location and the College of Fine Arts to be a venue and host events for the community to engage during ArtPrize,” said Dan Guyette, dean, WMU College of Fine Arts. “In addition to helping kick-off the inaugural Youth Collaboration Award, we are excited to be the presenting sponsor for the Juried Two-Dimensional Award during ArtPrize Nine.”

ArtPrize 2017 will kickoff in Grand Rapids on September 20.