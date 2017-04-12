Dodge Demon Challenger lays claim to fastest production car

Posted 5:53 AM, April 12, 2017

NEW YORK - APRIL 17: The 2015 Dodge Challenger is unveiled during a media preview of the 2014 New York International Auto Show in New York. The show opens with a sneak preview to the public April 18th and runs through April 27th. (Photo by Eric Thayer/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) — Fiat Chrysler’s Dodge brand is laying claim to the fastest production car in the U.S., deposing electric car maker Tesla Motors with a freaky-fast 840-horsepower gasoline burner.

The Italian-American automaker says its Demon Challenger can go from zero to 60 (97 kilometers per hour) in 2.3 seconds. That beats the Tesla Model S P100D sedan, which hits 60 in 2.5 seconds.

Dodge used explosions, burnouts and a small drag strip to roll out the car Tuesday just ahead of the New York International Auto Show press days. The company even brought in Fast and Furious star Vin Diesel for effect.

The street-legal Demon also can hit 140 mph while running a quarter mile in 9.65 seconds, about two seconds faster than a typical muscle car. It’s available in the fall.

