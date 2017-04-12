× Hearing to suppress statements of accused Kalamazoo shooter to be decided Thursday

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – A hearing will be held Thursday morning for a man accused of killing six people in a shooting spree in 2016.

Jason Dalton has filed a motion to suppress statements he made to police after his arrest in February 2016 in downtown Kalamazoo. Dalton was driving for Uber when he allegedly shot and killed Richard and Tyler Smith, Mary Jo Nye, Mary Lou Nye, Barbara Hawthorne and Judy Brown over several hours on the night of February 20, 2016. He also allegedly wounded Tiana Carruthers and Abigail Kopf that day.

Dalton’s motion was filed in September 2016 and prosecutor Jeff Getting has filed a legal brief asking the court to allow the statements to be admitted into trial. Judge Alexander Lipsey will make his decision at a hearing Thursday morning beginning at 9:00am.

Dalton’s trial on six counts of murder and several other charges is slated to begin in June.