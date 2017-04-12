Hundreds attend DEQ hearing on Nestle water pumping permit

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — It’s a controversial topic that’s been debated for months: Should Nestle be able to increase the amount of water they pull from Osceola County to 400 gallons a minute?

The Department of Environmental Quality received more than 50,000 comments on the issue, and on Wednesday, hundreds of people showed up to a public hearing at Ferris State University to voice their opinions.

Supporters of Nestle say the increase in pumping water would bring jobs, while those against it say it’s no different than a pipeline that would take water outside the state.

“I am a Michigan person, born and raised, so my special place is on a lake,” said Arlene Anderson-Vincent with Nestle. “This is a continued opportunity to do our best in Michigan and continue to add jobs. We have 270 employees now, and we are excited about that.”

Anderson-Vincent said the company is responsible about water, and according to their hired scientists there should be no adverse effects in pumping 200 more gallons than they currently do per minute.

People getting angry about the DEQ's setup for the meeting. They said it should have started earlier @FOX17 pic.twitter.com/etAopm4JwP — Cassy Arsenault (@CassyArsenault) April 13, 2017

“If this were a pipeline in which they wanted to take 400 gallons per minute and pipe it to Arizona or some place out West, I think this auditorium and other people in Michigan would have an uprising about that,” said Ruth Ann French. “But in reality, they are filling plastic bottles and hauling it away.”

Nestle isn’t monitored in how much water they bottle, although they are required to report it to the state. What the DEQ monitors is how it affects wetlands, streams, lakes and wells near Nestle’s pumping sites.

“We are still trying to figure out how do you draw a line when a wetland has been affected,” said Andrew LeBaron with the DEQ. “We kinda have gotten these lines, which is very complex and technical, for streams and rivers. But we don’t have that for wetlands.”

Aside from the environmental aspects, others at the meeting weren’t happy about Nestle lining their pockets off a natural resource.

“They are not paying very much annually for the right to do this, so it’s an outrage really,” said Joyce Petrakavitz.

Nestle currently only has to pay the DEQ $200 annually for a water usage fee.

“I have land in Osceola County inland and I pay $300 a year for property taxes, and I probably use only 400 gallons a month if that,” said Pamela Gilbert. “We are just giving it away.”

Even though Nestle is the first bottling company asking to pump water at this rate, other people have done this. Farmers regularly pump water at this rate for a crop, but some argued Wednesday that that’s okay because it goes back into the ground and doesn’t leave Michigan.

The chance for public comment ends next Friday, April 21 at 5 p.m. At that time the DEQ takes all of their information and makes a decision whether or not to allow the permit.