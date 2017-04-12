× Police: man dies after his vehicle strikes tree

COURTLAND TWP., Mich. — An off-duty Grand Rapids Police officer discovered an accident on 14 Mile Court near Northland Drive, where a pickup had veered from the roadway striking a tree.

According to the officer, the driver was unresponsive when he came upon the accident.

The Kent County Sheriff’s office responded to the call that came in just after 2 a.m. on Wednesday. The driver, a 56-year-old Rockford man, was pronounced dead on the scene.

The accident is still under investigation, but police are saying that alcohol and speed may have been a factor. The identity of the man has yet to be released.