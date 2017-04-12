Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for April 12

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. Grand Rapids has been named one of the best food and beverage destinations in the world.

The World Travel Association ranked Grand Rapids second, behind Ontario, Canada.

The City ranked high up because of the popularity of craft been the Downtown Market, local farmers market, and Cocktail Week GR.

The ranking is part of the organization’s Food Trekking Awards.

2. A new hotel and dozens of jobs could be coming to downtown Grand Rapids.

City officials discussed what the building at 50 Monroe could become. Developers want to split the building into two parts: one would be a 130 room hotel, the other an office tower.

The developers say it would bring about 100 new jobs.

3. It’s all about pucks and paws at the Grand Rapids Griffins Game on Wednesday.

Owners may bring their dog to Bring Your Dog Game night at Van Andel Arena.

Tickets cost $15, and a dog ticket cost $5. All dog ticket proceeds will benefit Great Lakes Weimaraner Rescue.

The game starts at 7 p.m.

4. The Waterfront Film Festival is opening a new screening and event facility in Holland.

For the past year, waterfront organizers have been renovating an old auto-body shop into a state of the art, 200-seat theater.

The studio has a large garage with an indoor-outdoor gathering space for events.

Waterfront is transitioning from a four day festival to focus on this year-round permanent structure.

The first film will be screened at the end of June.

5. Kellogg Community College’s Bookstore is collecting gently used athletic shoes to donate to those in need.

They are collecting worn out athletic shoes to recycle as part of a sneaker collection campaign during the month of April.

The bookstore is located on the first floor of the Lane-Thomas building on KCC’s Campus. They’ll be accepting the shoes through the end of the month.

This is the fourth consecutive year the bookstore has held the event, which over the past three years has collected nearly 300 pairs.

For store hours go to bookstore.kellogg.edu.