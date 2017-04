KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 55-year-old motorcyclist died Wednesday after a crash at Lovers Lane and E. Cork Street.

Kalamazoo Police say the crash was reported at about 5 p.m.  The man was driving his motorcycle south on Lovers Lane and struck a northbound car that was turning left onto Cork.

The motorcyclist was identified as Dezmond Campbell, 55, of Kalamazoo.

The driver of the car was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.