No sirens in Ionia County, but officials say get your warnings elsewhere

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKE ODESSA, Mich. - For some residents in parts of Ionia County, Monday night's storm came abruptly. Tornado sirens didn't sound.

Emergency management staff is still looking into the problem, one they couldn't identify to FOX 17 Tuesday.

“A lot of these sirens are old," said Sgt. William Hoskins of Ionia County Emergency Management. "Across the country in a lot of areas they’re no longer using sirens. And in addition to that sirens we’re trying to use some modern technology such as this RAVE system.”

The "RAVE" system, which stands for Relief After Violent Encounter, allows residents to sign up for their Smart 911 program, where residents can customize special needs or instructions for dispatchers and also alert you via landline, cellphone, text or voice to dangerous weather.

“You don’t have to have a smart phone," added Sgt. Hoskins. "When we send this message, we can send the message by text email or voice.”

Including to landlines. As for the siren issue, officials in Lake Odessa and Ionia County will continue looking into it, but are using this as an opportunity to remind locals that it isn't their only option.