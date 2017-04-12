× One person injured in crash on Stadium Drive

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – Traffic is being diverted on Stadium Drive over U.S. 131 after a crash Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened about 1:00pm on the Stadium Drive bridge over U.S. 131.

Deputies tells FOX 17 that witnesses saw a vehicle driving erratically at about 11th Street then made a sudden move on the Stadium Drive bridge, smashing into an abutment.

The driver was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

As of 2:00pm, westbound Stadium Drive traffic was being diverted. The ramp from U.S. 131 to eastbound Stadium Drive has been closed.

