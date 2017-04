Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - A new hotel and dozens of jobs could be coming to downtown Grand Rapids.

City officials discussed the future of the building at 50 Monroe NW, the former site of the old TGI Friday's.

Developers have expressed interest in splitting the building into two parts, a 130-room hotel and an office tower.

The developer tells the city that the new site would bring about 100 new jobs downtown.