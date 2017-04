KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Police say a motorcyclist died Wednesday after a crash at Lovers Lane and E. Cork Street.

The crash was reported at about 5:10 p.m. Police say the motorcycle and one other vehicle were involved.

It’s unclear if any other injuries were reported. We’ll update this story as more information becomes available.

Correction: The original story incorrectly listed the location of this crash as S. Westnedge Avenue