Western Michigan University names new president

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Western Michigan University has picked a dean and professor of economics at Georgetown University’s McCourt School of Public Policy as its next president.

The Kalamazoo, Michigan school’s trustees on Wednesday approved the selection of Edward B. Montgomery to the post. His selection follows a national search to find a successor to John M. Dunn, who earlier announced that he planned to retire.

Montgomery served as President Barack Obama’s auto-recovery czar. He has held faculty positions at Carnegie Mellon and Michigan State universities as well as the University of Maryland during a more than 35-year academic career. He has been at Georgetown since 2010.

Dunn had planned to retire June 30, but the school says he will continue in his role until July 31.