Update: DNR says dog, not bear, hit and killed on I-196 in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The DNR has picked up the alleged bear alongside I-196 and says that the animal is a black dog.

The body of the animal was spotted along I-196 near the Lane Avenue exit on Thursday. Numerous viewers called FOX 17 to report the animal.

The DNR noticed it was a dog when they picked it up.

The Michigan DNR sent out notice Thursday that bears are on the move this spring.