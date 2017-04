× Aero Med responds to Holland Twp. crash

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Aero Med is responding to a crash Thursday in Holland Township.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department dispatch says the two vehicle crash was reported at about 4:17 p.m. at Chicago Drive and 112th Avenue.

At least two people were injured in the crash, dispatchers said.

Westbound Chicago Drive is closed.

This is a developing story. ¬†We’ll update it as more information becomes available¬†