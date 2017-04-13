18-year-old critically injured in Holland Twp. crash

Posted 5:13 PM, April 13, 2017, by , Updated at 08:00PM, April 13, 2017
Aeromed File Photo FOX 17

File Photo

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two women were injured, one critically, in a crash Thursday in Holland Township.

The two-vehicle crash was reported at about 4:17 p.m. at Chicago Drive and 112th Avenue.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says a 22-year-old Holland woman was driving north on 112th and was struck by a westbound vehicle while making a turn. The westbound vehicle had a green light, officials said.

The woman was seriously injured and an 18-year-old woman in her vehicle was critically injured and taken to the hospital by Aero Med.

The driver of the westbound vehicle, a 33-year-old Zeeland man, was not injured, officials said.

 

1 Comment