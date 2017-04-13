× Family displaced after fire damages home

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Red Cross is assisting a family in Kalamazoo after a fire swept through their home early Thursday morning.

Kalamazoo Public Safety responded to a call of a fire around 1 a.m. at 1212 E. Stockbridge Drive. Officers arrived to a fire on the second floor and attic of the residence.

The cause of the fire is unknown, but crews were able to contain it mostly to the second floor before extinguishing it.

According to officials, there were several adults and approximately eight children in the home at the time of the fire. No one was injured in the incident.

The fire is still under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Police Department at 269-337-8994 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.