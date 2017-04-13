Grand Haven Pier construction underway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. -- After running into some delays last fall, construction has resumed on the south pier in Grand Haven. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and their subcontractor -- The King Company -- expect to work through the spring and summer until the renovations are complete, weather permitting.

The pier hasn't seen any major renovations since 1957. Since major repairs are needed every 50 years or so, this project is long overdue. "We should have a great project here when we're all completed in September," says Tom O'Bryan of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. "And I think not only the Corps and the community and the boaters and the fishermen, but everybody that visits Grand Haven is looking forward to seeing a new structure out there with a renovated catwalk on top."

The city of Grand Haven is expected to begin construction on the new catwalk once the pier renovations are complete. The Army Corps of Engineers plans to have the renovations finished by Labor Day 2017.