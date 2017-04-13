GVSU Football Back to Work in Spring Football

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALLENDALE, Mich. -- After losing to Ferris State in the NCAA Division II quarterfinals, the GVSU football team hit the field this spring, ready to improve upon their success the past few years."You know it was tough obviously back in December, but we just gotta get back out to work and you know it`s fun playing football again," Bart Williams said. "You get these 15 practices and these are the only practices we get all the way from January until camp. So yeah we got a sour taste, but we`re just excited out here. We get to play football instead of just running and lifting and stuff."Coach Matt Mitchell agreed. "Well I think for us, you know, you take a look at the entirety of the season, being 12-1 and the conference championship, at some point you get rid of that bad taste in your mouth after a loss when everything`s finished and you`re just excited to get back out and get to work."

And with Bart Williams returning as the quarterback for his junior year, after a 61% pass completion last year, the Lakers remain confident in their abilities to have another successful season.

"I`m super excited about Bart and where he`s at in our program," Coach Mitchell said. "It`s also awesome to have the nation`s leading rusher back in Martavious Carter. So you take a look at two guys statistically and they`re a couple of the top statistical guys in our league from a national stand point and both heading into their junior seasons. That`s a couple of the reasons why we are so optimistic around here."

Grand Valley's final spring practice will be on Saturday at 12pm.